O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLY. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $447.46 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

