Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells $214,119.55 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ORGO traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 601,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,698. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.
About Organogenesis
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.
