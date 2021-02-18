Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 43,799,238 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a market cap of £627,807.26 and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) Company Profile (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

