Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $43.19. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Orion Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

