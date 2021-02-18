Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 684.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,524. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

OSK opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.08.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.