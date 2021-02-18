Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 684.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

OSK opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.08.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,524. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

