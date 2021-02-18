Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OR stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 118,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

