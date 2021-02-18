Outfront Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Outfront Media to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OUT opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

