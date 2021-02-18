Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.15. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 614,148 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. State Street Corp grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

