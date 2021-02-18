Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Carter Paul Lee Sells 5,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Carter Paul Lee sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $545,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,077.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carter Paul Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $279,916.56.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 34.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

