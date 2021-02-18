Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Carter Paul Lee Sells 5,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Carter Paul Lee sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $545,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,077.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Carter Paul Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $279,916.56.
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
