Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.43. 2,118,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,238,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 364,929 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 88,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

