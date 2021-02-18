Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 8.7%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.94 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 244,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,542,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

