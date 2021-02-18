Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC opened at $83.49 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.