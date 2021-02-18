Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

OC stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

