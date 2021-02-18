Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Owens Corning stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $15,152,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

