OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 62.2% higher against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $885,252.27 and $51.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

