Ownership Capital B.V. Acquires Shares of 480,038 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 480,038 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,794,000. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.33% of Illumina as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after acquiring an additional 327,887 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $55,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $8.87 on Thursday, hitting $485.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $983,850.00. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,295,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

