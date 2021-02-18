Ownership Capital B.V. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,337 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 4.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.13% of PayPal worth $143,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $13,553,186. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.69. The stock had a trading volume of 211,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $338.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

