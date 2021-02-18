Ownership Capital B.V. Has $126.96 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 3.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 1.62% of ANSYS worth $126,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS traded down $9.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.