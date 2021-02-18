Ownership Capital B.V. Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.74% of CoStar Group worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $913.19. 5,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,414. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $904.70 and a 200 day moving average of $869.84. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

