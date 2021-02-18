PAC Global Price Up 25.6% This Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $26.11 million and approximately $44,007.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026070 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,090,442,644 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

