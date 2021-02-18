Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Trading Down 0.3%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 4,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.