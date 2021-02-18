Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Trading Down 0.4%

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 25,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 7,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRND. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 442.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 225,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 183,534 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,648 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.