Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Stock Price Up 0%

Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $49.15. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.43% of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

