Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pacira BioSciences worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

