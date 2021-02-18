Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 227.01% from the company’s current price.

PTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PTN stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $210.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 476,878 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 774,329 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

