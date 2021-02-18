Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.29. 7,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 235,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

