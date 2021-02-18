Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.20. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 90,500 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.23 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

In other Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) news, Director Lorne Allan Torhjelm sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,350. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,640 in the last quarter.

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) Company Profile (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

