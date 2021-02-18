Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

PZZA opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.