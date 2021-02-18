Papa John’s International (PZZA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

