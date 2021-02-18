Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Parallel Mining Corp. (CVE:PAL) shares rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 180,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, exploits, and evaluates base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II gold property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

