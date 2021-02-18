Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PK opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.