ParkinGo Trading Down 0.7% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $271.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,313.77 or 0.99736142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00173817 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002629 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

