PARSIQ Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $124.53 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00087255 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,412,187 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

