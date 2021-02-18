Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.81 and traded as high as C$9.01. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) shares last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 169,423 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSI. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.81.

In other Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

