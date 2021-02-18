Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $676.23 million and $87.54 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00198545 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.