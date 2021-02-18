PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $13,553,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.72 on Thursday, reaching $288.48. The stock had a trading volume of 160,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

