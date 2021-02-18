PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $28.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 130,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

