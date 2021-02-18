PCTEL (PCTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 million, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Get PCTEL alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.