Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 4.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.95. 117,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,464,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTU. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,380 shares of company stock worth $66,579. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

