Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $13.14 million and $120,042.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000798 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00433073 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,778,894 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

