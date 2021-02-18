Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $387,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $141.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.97. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

