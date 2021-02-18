Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.05

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.05 and traded as high as C$35.61. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$35.46, with a volume of 2,202,507 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

