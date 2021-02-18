Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post sales of $768.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $778.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.60 million. Pentair posted sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

PNR stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

