Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Cap of $921,577.73

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Peony token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 119.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $921,577.73 and $8,132.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00041012 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000130 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,691,217 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.