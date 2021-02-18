pEOS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,192.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $483,089.86 and $6,192.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00416606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00058867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00083453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00075100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00081579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.00414549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00028023 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

