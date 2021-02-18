PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Hits $156,096.69

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $156,096.69 and approximately $399.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007369 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001613 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002094 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00191328 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,951,913 coins and its circulating supply is 43,703,317 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

