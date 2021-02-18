Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 573,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 405,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $931.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $921,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,805. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 493,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,904,000 after purchasing an additional 423,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 905.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 420,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 274,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

