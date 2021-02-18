Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

