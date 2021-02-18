Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,119 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.